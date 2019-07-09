An operatic baritone, music from a Latin Grammy winner, and a battle of the sexes highlight this year’s lively Classical Concert Series. Audiences can look forward to brand-new music and some seldom-heard surprises.
The Classical Concert series is presented by the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills/Orlando Chamber Soloists. Now in its 12th year, the festival brings an ensemble of professional musicians from the Atlanta Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Curtis Institute of Music and the University of California-Santa Barbara to the Black Hills.
Each concert in this year’s series starts at 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City, 601 Columbus St. Tickets are $22.50, or $50 for a season pass to all three concerts. For tickets, visit cmfbh.org or call the box office at 605-394-1786.
Friday, July 12: “The Pipes, The Pipes are Calling” opens the Classical Concert Series. This is an evening inspired by Irish, Welsh and Scottish folk songs. The program will include works by Smetana, Dvorak, Borodin, Mozart and some unexpected Beethoven.
“What not many people know is that Beethoven wrote a series of Irish songs in English,” said Michael Hill, the festival’s executive director.
Tobias Greenhaugh, who performed in the festival’s 2009 and 2010 seasons, will be a special guest. He was a student at The Johanna Meier Opera Theatre Institute in Spearfish. Greenhaugh is now recognized as one of the top operatic baritones, and he has performed in major operas in Europe, the United States and Asia. Greenhaugh will sing the beloved “Danny Boy” and music by American songwriter Stephen Foster for the July 12 concert before heading off to perform in Prague, Hill said.
Friday, July 19: “Magic and Mysterious” is the theme for the evening. The program will feature the United States premiere of “Magic and Mysterious Harp Quintet” by Argentinian composer and Latin Grammy winner Claudia Montero. The program will also include the iconic “Death and the Maiden” by Schubert, and "Piano Trio" by Tchaikovsky.
Friday, July 26: Art imitates life for the theme of the final concert, “Ugh … Because I Said So!” Hill and his wife, Dawn Marie Edwards, the festival’s artistic director, said the theme was inspired by their own banter as they chose the music for this year’s concert series. In a classic he said/she said debate, the program will include the rarely-heard rhythmical Granados piano quintet, along with works by Dave Brubeck, Tchaikovsky, Schubert, Marais and more. Hill and Edwards embarked on a search for the original, difficult-to-find music for the Granados piano quintet and finally ordered it from Spain, Hill said.
New this year, the audience can mingle with musicians at a “Booze and Schmooze” reception on stage after each concert.
“We want our audience members to become more familiar with our musicians. They come from the top orchestras and conservatories but most importantly, they really are great individuals. It’s important to us for our community to get to know them,” Edwards said. “Our concerts are always designed as an event.”
The Classical Concert Series is one piece of the Chamber Music Festival. Its biggest goal is to introduce children to the world of music. This year, 50 summer education programs are being offered, all free of charge, for area children. See Page XX for more information.