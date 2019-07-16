They don’t always know when a song is going to be a hit, but Luke and Joel Smallbone of For King and Country do know what songs have resonated with listeners.
That knowledge has helped the band make their third album the most popular so far and it also given the band the opportunity to be a headlining act at several music festivals this summer including Hills Alive, coming to Rapid City July 19-20.
Hills Alive will feature 13 Christian artists, including I Am They, Matt Maher, Big Daddy Weave, Unspoken, Carrolton, Kerrie Roberts, Aaron Cole, We Are the Monks, JJ Weeks, Tim Timmons, Land of Color and Mass Anthem in addition to featured act For King and Country.
The free music festival is presented by KSLT, KLMP and 97.9 the Breeze radio stations. It has run continuously since 1985 – except for 2002. The music begins Friday evening at 7 p.m. with the Main Street Artist Showcase and continues from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Memorial Park.
Luke Smallbone said this week that even though the band has had five songs make it to the top of the Christian music playlists, he and his brother are never sure which songs will be a hit when they finish recording them.
“When you listen to them in the car and you like them, that’s a good sign,” Smallbone said. “It is also good when you watch someone else listen to a song for the first time. You can see it when someone likes a song.”
Smallbone said he has found another great indicator of how good a song is.
“Ask a kid,” he said with a laugh. “They don’t have an agenda and they aren’t worried about pleasing you as much with their answer.”
He said people coming to Hills Alive should expect the same kind of show For King and Country fans have come to expect.
“Some people there might have seen us several times, but others have never seen us,” he said. “I have never come into a show and thought, ‘I don’t feel like it tonight. I will just mail this one in.’ People respond to passion and energy and we want to bring that.”
He said the high octane shows aren’t a calling card or something the band wants to use to market itself better. It just happens.
“It isn’t something we really control,” Smallbone said. “When you hear the music, it deserves everything you can give it. Spiritually speaking especially, we want to do it right and give everything we have.”
He said it is no mistake that the band’s music has become more and more personal over the years.
“We analyzed our music and the songs people respond to are the personal songs about our experiences,” he said. “The ones we thought might be good just didn’t touch people that way. Every song on 'Burn the Ships' is uniquely personal to our experiences or someone close to us. It makes a difference.”
Luke had health issues of his own since the band began recording. Then, about two years ago, he and his wife almost lost their son to a condition that had to be treated with brain surgery.
“I cried out to God because it seemed like we were going through a lot,” Smallbone said. “I felt God clearly tell me that He wants me to tell His story about His faithfulness. I felt God say, ‘Show who I am.’”
Smallbone said the band’s rise in popularity has led to extra pressure along with the benefits it has brought.
“It can be a little unhealthy to worry about filling stadiums,” he said. “We try to just stay grateful and thankful. It isn’t about a full stadium. It is about singing a song and seeing one person in the audience whose life anthem is that one song. Connecting that way is what it is all about.”
The band will play all of their popular songs during the Rapid City Hills Alive set. They will also play some old favorites and songs off the new album that haven’t yet been released. Of course, current favorite God Only Knows will be featured when they perform.
“We always try to give people what they want,” Smallbone said.