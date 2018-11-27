Here's a collection of holiday albums reviewed by The Associated Press.
______
Diana Ross, "Wonderful Christmas Time"
Are you in the mood for jolly, sing-along Christmas music? Diana Ross has you covered.
Looking for something more serene, with religious tones? Diana Ross has you covered.
Or are you looking for inspirational music that doesn't necessarily have anything to do with the holidays? Again, Diana Ross has you covered.
Her new Christmas album, the 20-track "Wonderful Christmas Time," may actually have a track for every mood of the season with the exception of the bah-humbug crowd. Ross' silky, smooth soprano takes on a wide variety of songs, from "Ave Maria" to "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let it Snow!"
She also goes outside the Christmas arc with songs about peace and love, like Stevie Wonder's "Overjoyed." While there's something for everyone here, the downside is the lack of cohesiveness: Even though "What the World Needs Now" is given a sweeping, classical approach, to go from that to "Amazing Grace" is still a bit of head scratcher, despite a near-seamless transition.
Of course, it's a small quibble, like complaining that you were offered too many pie options at the holiday meal. In the end, you'll be deeply satisfied.
— Nekesa Mumbi Moody
______
John Legend, "A Legendary Christmas"
If anyone needs a model for how to put out a successful Christmas album, look no further than John Legend.
On the modestly titled "A Legendary Christmas," the singer mixes old chestnuts and new tunes, switches tempos from jazz to blues, and adds a few perfectly cast cameos. (Only Legend could get Stevie Wonder to play a little harmonica work on "What Christmas Means to Me").
Legend teams up with veteran producer Raphael Saadiq for new takes on classics, including an uptempo "Silver Bells" and a lush "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" with guest Esperanza Spalding. "Christmas Time Is Here" gets the lounge treatment and he's nicely unearthed Marvin Gaye's "Purple Snowflakes."
Legend shows off his own songwriting with the delicious throwback "No Place Like Home" and co-writes the bustling "Bring Me Love" with Meghan Trainor. "Waiting for Christmas" is classic piano Legend, "Wrap Me Up in Your Love" is a smoky R&B standout and "By Christmas Eve" — a promise to get home, like an update on Brenda Russell's "Get Here" — is simply sublime.
The album's cover features Legend in a Santa hat and bow tie, emulating one of Bing Crosby's iconic Christmas albums. Bold move, Mr. Legend — but earned. This Christmas album is an instant classic.
— Mark Kennedy
______
Eric Clapton, "Happy Xmas"
Guitar god Eric Clapton may have been an unlikely rock star to cut a Christmas record, but for music fans looking for a bluesy alternative to the typical holiday dredge it's as welcome as a steaming cup of hot chocolate on a wintry night.
"Happy Xmas" steers clear of the typical holiday playlist, and thankfully has more hits than misses.
"White Christmas" and "Lonesome Christmas" benefit from Clapton's distinctive slowhand blues guitar style. The lone new song from Clapton, "For Love on Christmas Day," will comfortably find a slot into soft rock holiday playlists but may turn off fans who prefer their Clapton with a little less schmaltz.
The most un-Clapton song, "Jingle Bells (In Memory of Avicii)," is a tribute to the late EDM DJ-producer Avicii, whom Clapton admired. It may be the first time "Jingle Bells" has ever been re-imagined as a tribute to a DJ, but whatever. It bears little resemblance to the holiday standard, or anything Clapton has done before, making it a curiosity at the very least, and a standout track for those who treasure Christmas music that's not just outside the box, but on another planet entirely.
Kudos to the 73-year-old Clapton for at least making it interesting.
— Scott Bauer
______
The Monkees, "Christmas Party"
Take the last train to Christmas, and enjoy pure pop goofiness, harmony and personality with the implausibly still-around Monkees, the late '60s TV sensations who are still as fun today as they were then.
Micky Dolenz handles most of the vocals, though Michael Nesmith sings on two songs and Peter Tork is on the banjo-laden "Angels We Have Heard on High." Davy Jones, who died in 2012, sings lead on two tracks via tapes he recorded in 1991, backed by new instrumentation. His "Silver Bells" and "Mele Kalikimaka" will make a daydream believer out of you, too.
"Unwrap You at Christmas" sets the tone for this lighthearted holiday romp, leading into the whimsical "What Would Santa Do?"
Most interesting is "House of Broken Gingerbread," with its unmistakable 1960s psychedelic feel. Built around a funky guitar riff, "Christmas Party" arrives at the conclusion that one holiday blowout year is enough: "Remember last year/Cops had to shut us down twice."
The Monkees also cover classic Christmas tunes from Roy Wood ("I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday") Paul McCartney ("Wonderful Christmastime"), and the oft-covered "Merry Christmas, Baby," which is way more bad-ass than one would expect from The Monkees.
Guest musicians include XTC's Andy Partridge, R.E.M.'s Peter Buck and Adam Schlesinger, who produced as well.
— Wayne Parry
______
William Shatner, "Shatner Claus — The Christmas Album"
There comes a point every Christmas season that we get tired of hearing the same holiday songs. For that reason, and maybe if you're a "Star Trek" fan, consider giving a listen to "Shatner Claus — The Christmas Album" by William Shatner.
Delivered in spoken word, the man who played Captain Kirk takes on classics like "Silent Night," ''Blue Christmas" and "Feliz Navidad" on an album that features a diverse group of guest artists, including Brad Paisley, Iggy Pop and Judy Collins.
Then there's Henry Rollins, just in case you want a little bit of thrash to go with "Jingle Bells." Or maybe Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson playing flute while Shatner speaks the word to "Silver Bells" is more your thing.
Whatever you decide, one thing is for sure — this is one of the most unique albums for the holiday season.
— John Carucci
______
Jessie J, "This Christmas Day"
English pop star Jessie J of "Bang Bang" fame shows off her jazzy side and a very serious ability to tackle standards on her first holiday album, "This Christmas Day." It's utterly charming — and utterly unmemorable.
The talented songwriter and singer's voice flutters beautifully over classics like "Let It Snow," ''White Christmas" and "Silent Night" without doing anything different or interesting to them. It's overly respectful, as zesty as eggnog.
These songs have been done to death and everyone has their favorite versions. While Jessie J proves yet again she's an underappreciated artist, she's hardly dislodged, say, Brenda Lee from owning "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."
Two duets — "Winter Wonderland" with Boyz II Men and "The Christmas Song" featuring Babyface — are highlights, as is her nicely fresh take on "Jingle Bells," which she nicely owns. But let's face it: This is mostly background music while we wait for Elvis or Sinatra or Mariah to show up.
— Mark Kennedy
______
The Mavericks, "Hey! Merry Christmas!"
If you could only choose one new album to mingle in with the classics at your holiday party, you could do a lot worse than the Mavericks' "Hey! Merry Christmas!" It's the sound of a great band with a unique style leaning into the holiday season with gusto.
The Mavericks have evolved in all the right ways over the years — adventurous, ambitious and not bound by formulaic thinking. Led by Raul Malo's dynamic vocals, they pour folk, swing, jazz, rockabilly and Latin sounds into one big pot of gumbo.
And it turns out their holiday stew has some kick.
This collection includes eight original compositions and two familiar tunes, both far enough from heavy rotation to fit in well here: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Happy Holiday."
And while some of the new songs sound derivative — you'll hear echoes of Springsteen's "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" on "Santa Does," for example — the common element is fun.
No gimmicks or fakery here — just straight-ahead party songs made-to-order for the party season.
— Scott Stroud