Chris VanNess described it as a wild ride.
The Black Hills Film Festival started out big, said VanNess, one of the event's founders and its current executive director. The first festival ran for six days in Hill City, with some events held at Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse in the early days, she said. Over the years, the BHFF has expanded into different cities and locations.
This year's festival, the 10th edition, will run from May 1-5 in five venues in three cities. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. May 1 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. The 2019 version, which will have 27 films, will feature old favorites and new faces.
Some of those new faces will be highlights of the “Beyond Oz” hair, makeup and costume contest. Teams of creators will make their own fantasy character and compete for the first prize of $300, with $100 going to second place. VanNess said it's the first contest of its kind for the festival.
A film that is new to the festival won't be new to area movie fans. “The Rider,” the acclaimed movie filmed in the Badlands, will make its BHFF debut this year after a stretch of collecting industry and film-critic honors nationwide. VanNess said the festival had tried to get “The Rider” previously, but the movie went right to distribution out of the Sundance Film Festival ahead of the BHFF. The film played a few times on screens in the Black Hills, but VanNess said demand to see it led the festival to pay for the rights to show “The Rider” here.
“People want to see it, so we wanted to bring it back,” she said.
Brady Jandreau, a Pine Ridge native who is the star of “The Rider,” will make a special appearance for the festival's screening, the BHFF Facebook page reported on April 17.
Another major name coming to the festival is Celine Cousteau, documentary filmmaker and granddaughter of famed explorer and filmmaker Jacques Cousteau. Her film “Tribes on the Edge” will be screened at the BHFF, and she and Beto Marubo, a Brazilian tribal leader, will host a discussion session as part of the screening.
Alongside the new will be past BHFF award-winning films such as “Wild Prairie Rose” and “East Side Sushi.”
“People have told us over the years that some of those good ones that they missed it and really wished they could see them again and have an opportunity to see them, and we brought them back,” VanNess said.
The opening night will feature the makeup contest starting at 5:30 p.m. That will be followed by the festival's first film session at 7 p.m., with the shorts “Mr. Pointy” and “Never Land” and the makeup contest awards ceremony taking place ahead of the screening of “The Rider.”
May 2's film session, which will be highlighted by the screening of “Tribes on the Edge” followed by the discussion session, will at 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre in Rapid City.
On May 3, the Journey Museum in Rapid City will have a session at 2 p.m., with the Hill City High School Theater and the Historic Hot Springs Theatre hosting the evening's events at 7 p.m.
The activities set for May 4-5 will be held in both Hill City and Hot Springs.
Tickets per session are $10 apiece and will be available beginning one hour before the session starts.
For more information, go to blackhillsfilmfestival.org or find the event on Facebook.