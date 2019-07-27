“Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders” by Vincent Bugliosi
Since its publication in 1974, “Helter Skelter” has fascinated readers with details of the Manson family murders, and the investigation and trial of Charles Manson and his followers. Bugliosi explores the facts and falsehoods behind the infamous family, diving deep into a psychological journey to find the motive behind the brutal murders. With the rising popularity of true crime entertainment, “Helter Skelter” remains a frontrunner within the genre. Readers will be left haunted and mesmerized by the tragedy, horror and absurdity of the events Bugliosi describes within the pages of this book.