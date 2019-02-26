The 13th annual High Plains Book Awards are accepting nominations through March 8, a press release says.
The awards honor authors and works that focus on life in the High Plains, which includes the states of South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
Books eligible to be nominated had to have been published for the first time in 2018. Categories for the 2019 awards are Art and Photography, Children’s Book, Creative Nonfiction, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Medicine/Science, Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer, and Young Adult. The new Big Sky Montana book will be picked from category nominations.
Finalists will be selected by community readers and will be announced in June. Winners as determined by a select panel will get $500 cash apiece and be announced at the awards banquet with the High Plains Book Fest in October.
Go to highplainsbookawards.org, call Shari Nault at 406-672-6223 or email her at shari2redlodge@gmail.com for more information.