The Gold Camp Players will hold auditions for their spring musical production of "Oliver!"
Auditions are from 1 to 3 p.m. March 9-10 and from 5 to 7 p.m. March 11 at the Historic Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St., in Lead.
Based upon the novel "Oliver Twist" by Charles Dickens, "Oliver!" the show won the Tony Award for best original musical score in 1963. It was adapted for film in 1968 and won six Academy Awards, including best picture.
Performances are at 7 p.m. May 3-4 and 10-11 and 2 p.m. May 5 and 12. For more information, contact David Scherer at 381-8753.