Indigenous art, culture, music, fashion, food and more will be on display this week at Main Street Square.
Native POP: People of the Plains, the annual Native American art show and cultural celebration, is July 19-20 in Rapid City. It is free to attend.
A model casting call for the event's fashion show is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today and Wednesday at Racing Magpie, 406 Fifth St. Models under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Women are asked to bring a pair of heels to wear during the audition.
For more information, contact Lynn Cuny at lynn.cuny@gmail.com.
The weekend celebration starts with an awards presentation and reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Dahl Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and available online at bit.ly/2XISe4n.
On Saturday, the juried art show and cultural celebration is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Main Street Square. In addition to the artwork on display, there are cultural demonstrations, a fashion show and a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m.
The fashion show is from 2 to 3 p.m., and will showcase local models wearing Native American designers' work. This year's featured designers are Gina Still Smoking of Still Smoking Designs (Kul Wicasa Oyate); Darla Takes the Knife of Amastewin (Cheyenne River Lakota); Alexandra Romero-Frederick (Oglala Lakota) (Aŋpo Iyokpi Wiŋ); and Edison Ritchie of Revolution Couture by Edison Ritchie (Oglala Lakota).
The Native Film Fest, held in conjunction with the Native POP festival, runs all day Saturday at the South Dakota Public Broadcasting Black Hills Studios, 415 Main St.
For more information about the event, visit nativepop.org/.