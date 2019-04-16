Wyoming-based Jalan Crossland has been playing music for more than two decades, but that doesn’t keep him from discovering new things about himself or his music.
“I've been slowly finding my voice and my sound, which is representative of rural Western America. It's gone through a lot of phases, from playing with bands to playing solo as well,” he said.
Crossland will bring his show to Hill City from April 19-20 as part of the Miner Brewing Company’s Music Series.
The Ten Sleep native’s music has been described by critics as “a mix of bluegrass, rock, folk, and old-timey Americana compositions with deft fingerpicking on both banjo and guitar.” He has earned many accolades over the years and has been acclaimed by audiences, critics, and his musical peers as being a premier acoustic guitarist, as well as a banjo player, singer-songwriter, and showman. He earned National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship honors in 1997 and the State Flatpick Championship title of his home state in 1999. He was also awarded the Governor’s Arts Award in 2013 for his contribution to the arts in Wyoming.
In addition to his many awards, Crossland was featured in a 2013 New York Times article and had his music sampled on ESPN.com’s Real Snow Backcountry, an X Games all-video backcountry snowboarding contest, which ran in conjunction with X Games Los Angeles.
Crossland has released nine albums over the span of his career. His most recent album, “Jalan Crossland’s Greatest Efforts,” was released in March and is a compilation of 19 fan-favorites on a two-disc set. Crossland describes the album as his “greatest hits without hits.” He polled his fans and friends on what their favorite songs of his were. After receiving more than 500 responses, he selected ones that got the most votes and put the album together.
“It’s kind of a mile marker at the end of a number of albums to put the best all in one,” he said.
Although touring keeps Crossland busy for most of the year, he is always writing material for his next album and hopes to get back in the studio this fall. He performs in shows across the Midwest and Mountain West regions, playing in South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nebraska and Iowa.
“I'm looking forward to the summer playing season, which is about six months of pretty steady hard work. After that, I take the winters off,” he said.
Fans can expect Crossland to fuse great storytelling with an affable but highly skilled playing style.
“They can expect the same thing that’s expected at all my shows, an awesome performance with some characteristically stupid jokes. I'm going to play all my favorites from the '70s, '80s and '90s plus some new tunes, both original and cover tunes, that I've come up with,” he said.
Jalan will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. both nights in the Taproom. Tickets are $20 and seating is limited. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 605-574-2886 or visit minerbrewing.com/calendar or their Facebook page at facebook.com/MinerBrewingCompany.