Tickets for a performance by Queen tribute band Killer Queen are on sale, according to a press release.
The show will be at 7 p.m. April 23 in the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.
Formed in 1993, Killer Queen has performed throughout the world. The band won “Best Concert of the Year” from Vasteras concert hall in Sweden in 2009, were picked to perform in a tribute Live Aid concert, and performed in front of about 15,000 people while headlining the large Baltic States festival Ollesummer, the press release said.
Tickets are $55 and $35 and can be purchased by visiting jadepresents.com and performingartsrc.org, by calling 394-1786, or going to the Performing Arts Center box office.