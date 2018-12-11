Right about Thanksgiving time in 2017, a movie filmed in and around South Dakota's Badlands had a good day, earning four Independent Spirit Award nominations.
Turns out, that was just the beginning of the run for “The Rider.”
In the past few months, the accolades have continued to roll in. In late November, the film was named best feature at the 28th annual Gotham Awards – an honor also earned in previous years by eventual Oscar winners like “Spotlight” and “Moonlight.” “The Rider” also was named one of the year's top-10 independent films by the National Board of Review, has been nominated for best foreign independent film at the British Independent Film Awards, and is starting to be mentioned by film critics who are making their year's best films list.
Chloe Zhao, the movie's director, in September was named to helm a future Marvel Studios movie based on the comic-book series “The Eternals.”
But even though Zhao's career is on a near-straight-upward trajectory, the same filmmaker/producer team that made “The Rider” has stayed close to their South Dakota filmmaking roots. Rebecca Cruse, film-office coordinator in the state's Department of Tourism, said in an email interview with Compass that the team recently completed a film shoot another movie here.
“This one has major stars attached to it, and we’re really excited to see the completed film, but I don’t know how long it will take to finish,” Cruse said.
Zhao and producer Mollye Asher have worked on three features in South Dakota, Cruse said.
Cruse does not believe that the success of “The Rider” has made a major change in interest in filming in South Dakota. There is not a state permitting process, so the department does not collect information about how many projects are taking place. The film office's work focuses on being a liason between the producers and various public and private domains.
“For example, a lot of people want to shoot in state or national parks,” Cruse said. “They can get permits for that, but there are many regulations. If a production needs some help navigating the process or needs special permission to do something that might not usually be allowed, we can help have those conversations with the location officials or put in a good word.
“It’s usually about knowing the right person to ask, and at the Department of Tourism, we tend to know a lot of those people.”
The film office's website, filmsd.com, breaks down the state into six regions with brief descriptions of each area to promote the diversity and beauty of the land. The Southwest Region, for example, is described as “Sky-piercing granite peaks and frosted mountains,” while the Northwest Region's write-up is “Buttes and ranch country.”
Cruse said the Black Hills and Badlands areas and the tribal lands are popular areas for filmmakers when they come here to shoot a movie.
“But we get all kinds of requests – from oat fields to main streets to unique landmarks,” Cruse said.