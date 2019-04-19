La Llorona, a woman who according to Mexican legend murdered her own children and now wanders the earth looking for them, snatching other unsuspecting tots and drowning them, gets her close-up in a major Hollywood film, Warner Bros.' "The Curse of La Llorona ."
But the so-called "weeping woman" may have another reason to wail once her big North American debut hits theaters. The movie just isn't that great. In fact, it makes La Llorona pretty ordinary: a demonic bride who terrorizes two single moms and their families in Los Angeles in the late 1970s by running at them screaming and crying oily black tears. Subtlety isn't really her thing.
The screenplay is mainly about Anna Tate-Garcia (Linda Cardellini), a widowed child services worker and mom to two, Chris (Roman Christou) and Samantha (Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen). One of her cases, Patricia Alvarez (Patricia Velasquez), a mother of two, is being haunted by La Llorona and when Anna intervenes, both boys end up dead, drowned in the shallow LA River. So La Llorona turns her attentions to Anna's kids, and things start to get quite stressful and scary in their big craftsman home.
The film feels both long and rushed, which is something of an accomplishment as director Michael Chaves speeds through scenes and on to the next dutifully. Plotlines are abandoned at will, there are set ups for things that never come back and some suspiciously malleable "monster-logic" that makes the whole endeavor seem a little lazy and half-baked.
"La Llorona" is at its best when Chaves is permitted to give scenes time to breathe. There's a great sequence early on with kids in a car that is sure to inspire more than a few nightmares about manual car windows.
AP Review: 2 stars out of 4
Rated R for "violence and terror." Running time: 93 minutes. Now playing at Rushmore 7 in Rapid City and Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish.