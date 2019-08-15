The Native POP: People of the Plains art market and cultural celebration announced its winners for 2019.
A news release from Native POP says the a panel recognized achievement in four major categories: Two Dimensional, Three Dimensional, Adornment and Emerging. There were also prizes for Innovation, People’s Choice and a Special Publicity award. Juried artists submitted their original art for judging by noon July 20, and a total of $17,000 was awarded.
Rhonda Holy Bear won Best of Show for a beaded small sculpture titled “Lakota Honor: Sees The Horses Woman.” According to Native POP, Holy Bear is known for her hyper-realistic figures, attention to detail and historical accuracy.
Charles Her Many Horses won the Publicity Award for his painting “Woman in Starquilt and Robe.”
“Native POP has become an increasingly important venue for Native arts and creativity in the Great Plains. Hosted in the Black Hills of South Dakota, it is an amazing way for Indigenous artists to share their diverse art forms and expression and to build understanding and goodwill among people of all backgrounds. Each year the artists always bring their best and the line up for film, fashion and music performance was incredible as usual," Peter Strong, chair of Native POP’s organizing committee, said in the release.
Other 2019 award winners:
Best of Show & Native American Art Magazine Editor’s Choice:
"Lakota Honor: Sees The Horses Woman," Rhonda Holy Bear
Best of Division I, Adornment: "MMIW Intertwining with Ashlynn Mike Amber
Alert," Susan Hudson
Best of Division II, Two Dimensional: "Unbroken Spirits," Carlin Bear Don’t Walk
Best of Division III, Three Dimensional: "Lakota Honor," Rhonda Holy Bear
Best of Emerging: "Sunset Series Necklace," Madison Burnette
Innovation Award: "Melt: Prayers for the people and the planet," Angela Babby
Publicity Award: "Woman in Starquilt and Robe," Charles Her Many Horses
Special Award - Division I, Adornment
"Black Hills Florals," Terra Houska
"Summertime and Livin is Easy," Molina Parker
"Tribute to the Twins," Emilie Bald Eagle/Ravenshead
"Tatanka Oyate Bolo," Nelda Schrupp
"MMIW Ledger Skirt," Lynette Morin
Special Award - Division II, Two Dimensional
"Winyan Blowing Bubbles," Charles Her Many Horses
"Worth the Memories," Mikayla Patton
"Ready," Jennifer White
"People of the Plains: Unci," Keith BraveHeart
"Protection," Wade Patton
Special Award - Division III, Three Dimensional
"Akicita," Rhonda Holy Bear
"Tatanka," Gene Swallow
"Half Breed," Bill Mendoza
"Geechee Mon," Marty Two Bulls Jr.
"Lakota Horse Mask," Caroline Bald Eagle /Ravenshead
Special Award – Emerging
"The Union of Joy," Tani Gordon
"Stronghold Table Coyote," Dustin Twiss
"A Message to Mato Paha," Dustin Twiss
People’s Choice Award
Carlin Bear Don’t Walk