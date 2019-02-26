The seventh annual Native POP: People of the Plains art show and Great Plains Tribes cultural celebration is seeking artists for its show July 19-20 at Main Street Square in Rapid City.
According to a press release, the event will have juried awards valued at $17,000 in prizes, as well as music and dance performances on Saturday, films, a Native fashion show, learning opportunities, honors for emerging artists, and the People’s Choice Award.
To be eligible to participate, entrants have to be enrolled members of tribes recognized federally or by the state in line with the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990. Artists from Great Plains Tribes will receive preference.
The deadline for applications is March 15. To apply, go to nativepop.org, with applicants being notified April 15.
Email to info@nativepop.org for more information.