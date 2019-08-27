The regional Emmy award-winning documentary "Nature: Walking With Emerson & Thoreau," produced by TigerLion Arts, will be shown at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at 415 Main St. at the South Dakota Public Broadcasting Studios in Rapid City.
"Nature" is a 27-minute long documentary about the walking play of the same name that shows this week in Custer State Park. The reception will include a panel discussion with Tyson Forbes, a descendant of Emerson, who co-wrote and stars in the play; play director Markell Kiefer; and Black Hills Playhouse executive director Linda Anderson.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
There will be another reception to meet the play's cast members at 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at The Beacon in Custer.