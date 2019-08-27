{{featured_button_text}}

The regional Emmy award-winning documentary "Nature: Walking With Emerson & Thoreau," produced by TigerLion Arts, will be shown at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at 415 Main St. at the South Dakota Public Broadcasting Studios in Rapid City.

"Nature" is a 27-minute long documentary about the walking play of the same name that shows this week in Custer State Park. The reception will include a panel discussion with Tyson Forbes, a descendant of Emerson, who co-wrote and stars in the play; play director Markell Kiefer; and Black Hills Playhouse executive director Linda Anderson.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

There will be another reception to meet the play's cast members at 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at The Beacon in Custer. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0