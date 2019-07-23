Music al fresco, craft beer and good food is on tap for third annual Miner Music Festival.
Miner Brewing Company in Hill City is hosting the one-day event from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 27 on its Concert Lawn. The festival is open to all ages. Bring a blanket, chair or hammock and relax outdoors while listening to the music of This Frontier Needs Heroes, Them Coulee Boys, and headliners Timmy The Teeth.
“One of the things we’ve learned is that it seems to be fun to mix up the lineup and keep things interesting and fresh,” said Taproom manager Casey Nordine. “Each band is very different than the next. … We try and pack a lot of variety into just a few hours.”
This Frontier Needs Heroes, aka songwriter Bradley Lauretti, is new to the festival. Lauretti spent the past 10 years playing shows and music festivals throughout North America and Europe. Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., Lauretti is now based in Nashville, Tenn. He’s performed at the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Folk Alliance International, the Stetson Kennedy Foundation Literary Landmark Celebration and many more. He also won the Artsville Songwriting Contest.
“Brad is a singer-songwriter solo acoustic act. He packs a punch with his original songs,” Nordine said.
Born in the back valleys of western Wisconsin, Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock and roll. Them Coulee Boys music balances the high with the low, the happy with the sad, and the love with pain, making them a returning Miner Brewing Company favorite.
“Them Coulee Boys have been here several times. We like to mix in a fan favorite,” Nordine said. “People have grown to love those guys, and they’re super fun group.”
Often described as a “Cowboy from the Crypt,” headline act Timmy The Teeth (aka Timothy George) emerged as a unique voice at the forefront of the Utah music scene and is another new performer at the Miner Music Festival. Drawing from a tradition that spans a great deal of the traditional American songbook, Timmy has created his own brand of “outlaw” music. The band’s music spans a variety from old-time country to psychedelic 70s sounds.
“We always bring in somebody that’s maybe different than what we’ve had,” Nordine said.
Select Miner Brewing Company craft beers and food will be available at a cash-only outdoor bar, and the full beer menu will be available inside the Taproom. The Prairie Berry Winery Kitchen will be open and offering its full menu until 8 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale through July 26 for $20. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be higher priced and available only at the door. For tickets, call 574-9635, 877-226-9453, or go to minerbrewing.com/calendar/2019-miner-music-festival/