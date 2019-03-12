Improv will be in the spotlight during a night of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” starting at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.
Seraphim Theatre and the Scared Scriptless improv team will put on the show, according to a press release.
The show will feature favorite games from the TV show, including Scenes from a Hat, Showstoppers, Blind Line and more.
Admission to the show, which is describes as family friendly in the press release, is $5 at the door. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m.