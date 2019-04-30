The Black Hills Community Theatre closes out its 51st season with the farce “Noises Off” May 3-19 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City.
The 1982 play by English playwright Michael Frayn has been called “the funniest farce ever written,” according to BHTC’s website. “Noises Off” presents a madcap look at a theater troupe that includes erratic actors, an arrogant director and well-meaning stagehands attempting to put together a show called "Nothing’s On." Doors slamming, intrigue on and off the stage, and a few misplaced sardines all figure into the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.
"It's one of those shows that's interesting because there's only one way to do it, and that's to do the show as it's written. It's incredibly funny, incredibly difficult, and about as close to a perfectly written play as you can get," said Zack Curtis, director for BHCT.
“Noises Off” is directed by Curtis and features all local actors. Due to the scenic design, the show is usually performed in larger spaces, but BHCT came up with a way to make the show fit in a smaller space.
Curtis said fans can expect a mix of humor and chaos wrapped into one performance.
"You're going to get a lot of great comedic performances, a lot of funny, physical comedy bits, and also just a well-made play," he said.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 3-18, and 2 p.m. on Sundays through May 19.
The show contains adult situations and parental discretion is advised. Ticket prices start at $16 and are available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 605-394-1786, or online at www.bhct.org.