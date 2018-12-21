The 25th annual Nostalgia Night Film Series will run from Jan. 13 to March 17 at the Elks Theatre in downtown Rapid City.
The movies in the series will be shown at 7:15 p.m. each Sunday at 512 Sixth St. The theme of the series is “Picture Perfect,” with each film having been honored for its cinematography.
Here is the schedule of films:
• Jan. 13 — “Murder on the Orient Express” (1974)
• Jan. 20 — “Gaslight”
• Jan. 27 — “Network”
• Feb. 3 — “The Talk of the Town”
• Feb. 10 — “King Solomon’s Mines”
• Feb. 17 — “E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial”
• Feb. 24 — “Sahara” (1943)
• March 3 — “The Poseidon Adventure” (1972)
• March 10 — “Lillies of the Field”
• March 17 — “Meet Me in St. Louis”
Costs to attend are $50 for a season ticket and $7.50 per individual ticket that will be available as space allows. To purchase season tickets, go to the Devereaux Library on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus or the Elks Theatre, visit friends.sdsmt.edu, or mail to Devereaux Library, 501 E. St. Joseph St., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Call the library at 394-1262 or go to friends.sdsmt.edu for more information.