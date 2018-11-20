“Barbed Wire Heart” by Tess Sharpe
Nobody crosses the McKennas of the North County.
Harley, the only heir of Duke McKenna, has been trained all her life to take over the family business. She has also been raised to take vengeance on the family nemesis, Carl Springfield. Springfield killed her mother and, in doing so, stripped Harley of her childhood innocence. Everyone views her as just a woman, the powerless daughter of a drug lord and killer.
In this world of drugs and danger, women have no business in gun running, meth cooking, and other things that are exclusively handled by men. Now, with a threatening storm brewing just on the horizon, time is running out for Harley.
What will it take for her to survive and protect the people she loves? Will she even make it out alive?