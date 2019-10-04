Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"The Addams Family": The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny and outlandish, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor. PG: 87 minutes. AMC 10 in Rapid City
"Gemini Man": Will Smith stars in this innovative action-thriller as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. PG13: 107 minutes. AMC 10
"Judy": It is winter 1968, and showbiz legend Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) arrives in Swinging London to perform a five-week, sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of "the world's greatest entertainer." PG13: 118 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) AMC 10, Hot Springs Theatre (Nov. 8-10)
1984 "Ghostbusters" 35th anniversary showing: "Ghostbusters" stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson as a group of paranormal investigators who go into business for themselves to rid haunted buildings of troublesome spirits, unaware that their endeavor could save the world. The event features an introduction with newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes. PG: 105 minutes. AMC 10, Oct. 10 only
CONTINUING
"Joker": R: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish
"Abominable": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4.) PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Oct. 25-28)
"Brittany Runs a Marathon": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) R: 103 minutes. AMC 10
"Rambo: Last Blood": R: 89 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Ad Astra": PG13: 123 minutes. AMC 10, Gem Theatre (Oct. 18-21)
"Downton Abbey": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 121 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (Nov. 1-3)
"Hustlers": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 109 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Peanut Butter Falcon": PG-13: 97 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Oct. 11-14)
"IT Chapter Two": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 169 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Angel Has Fallen": (AP Review: 1 star out of 4.) R: 121 minutes. Elks Theatre in Rapid City
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 108 minutes. Elks Theatre
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG: 104 minutes. Elks Theatre
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Hobbs & Shaw": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 136 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Superman": September Throwback Thursday film series. PG: 143 minutes. Oct. 3 only, Northern Hills Cinema