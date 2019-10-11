Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil": In Disney’s sequel to the 2014 box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. PG: 118 minutes. Starts Oct. 18, AMC 10 in Rapid City
"Zombieland 2: Double Tap": A decade after "Zombieland" became a hit film and cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer ("Venom") and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick ("Deadpool") for the sequel. The four slayers must face off against the new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family. R: 93 minutes. Starts Oct. 18, AMC 10
"Jexi": Phil is a smart, funny, lovable guy with a major dependency issue: Every waking moment is made possible by his mobile device. When he is forced to buy a new phone, the latest model comes with a digital assistant named Jexi. At first, his new artificially intelligent friend is helpful and solicitous, challenging Phil to change his life for the better, whether it be asking for a promotion at work or pursuing the girl of his dreams. But as Phil becomes more independent, Jexi turns from helpful to hostile — and suddenly Phil is confronted with a trash-talking tech nightmare. R: 84 minutes. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Oct. 10 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or Gem Theatre in Philip.
"The Addams Family": PG: 87 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish
"Gemini Man": Will Smith stars in this innovative action-thriller as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. PG13: 107 minutes. AMC 10
"Judy": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Hot Springs Theatre (Nov. 8-10)
"Joker": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) R: 122 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Abominable": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4.) PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Oct. 25-28)
"Ad Astra": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG13: 123 minutes. Gem Theatre (Oct. 18-21)
You have free articles remaining.
"Downton Abbey": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 121 minutes. AMC 10, Hot Springs Theatre (Nov. 1-3)
"Hustlers": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 109 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Peanut Butter Falcon": PG-13: 97 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"IT Chapter Two": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 169 minutes. AMC 10
"Hobbs & Shaw": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 136 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 108 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Overcomer": PG: 119 minutes. Elks Theatre
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. Elks Theatre
Hunting Film Tour: 7 p.m. Oct. 16, Elks Theatre
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show": R: 100 minutes. Oct. 19 only, Elks Theatre
"Grease": Throwback Thursday film series. PG13: 110 minutes. Oct. 17 only, Northern Hills Cinema