Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
OPENING THIS WEEK
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG13: 130 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Midsommar": Dani and Christian are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing. From the visionary mind of Ari Aster comes a dread-soaked cinematic fairytale where a world of darkness unfolds in broad daylight. R: 147 minutes. AMC 10
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Yesterday": Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He's about to become a very big deal. Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Emmy winner Kate McKinnon), Jack's fame explodes. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love. PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Aug. 2)
"Annabelle Comes Home": Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their house, placing her ''safely'' behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her best friends. R: 106 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to June 28 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa.
"Toy Story 4": G: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (east screen until July 2), Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 2-4), Gem Theatre (July 12 and 19)
"Child's Play": R: 90 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"Men In Black International": PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (July 26-28), Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (west screen until July 2)
"The Dead Don't Die": R: 103 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (July 12-14), Gem Theatre (July 26)
"Dark Phoenix": PG13: 113 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Hot Springs Theatre (July 5-7), Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (east screen until July 2)
"Rocketman": R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Aladdin": PG: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Gem Theatre (July 5)
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Elks Theatre
"Brightburn": R: 91 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (west screen until July 2)
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu": PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"The Hustle": PG13: 94 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Gulliver's Travels": PG: 87 minutes. Elks Theatre (summer movie program, July 2)
"Smallfoot": PG: 96 minutes. AMC 10 summer movie camp (July 3), Elks Theatre summer movie program (July 7-9)
"The Grinch": PG: 86 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema Wednesday morning children's movie series (July 3)
"Despicable Me": PG: 95 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema Wednesday morning children's movie series (July 10)