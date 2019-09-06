Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Hustlers": Inspired by the true story described in the widely-read New York Magazine article, “The Hustlers at Scores,” “Hustlers” follows a group of strippers who band together to turn the tables on their crude and greedy Wall Street clients, many of whom were responsible for the 2008 financial crisis. With no criminal background, this savvy band of women puts together an elaborate, yet dangerous, con to steal from their deep-pocketed clientele. Set against the backdrop of a post-recession America, this crew, led by Destiny (Constance Wu) and Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), stick it to the New York hedge fund managers who prospered while bankrupting mainstream America ultimately getting in deeper than they intended. “Hustlers” is fun, funny, and filled with twists and turns. Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B round out the “Hustlers” cast. R: 109 minutes. AMC 10
"The Little Mermaid": Travel back under the sea with the 1989 animated Disney classic in theaters as part of AMC's Dream Big, Princess movie series, which returns four beloved Disney princess feature films to the big screen for audiences to enjoy. The first in AMC's Dream Big Princess movie series will play until Sept. 12. G: 83 minutes. AMC 10
"Indian Horse": Follow the life of Canadian First Nations boy, Saul Indian Horse, as he survives residential school and life amid the racism of the 1970s. A talented hockey player, Saul must find his own path as he battles stereotypes and alcoholism. Not rated: 101 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"Beauty and the Beast": See the original 1991 animated Disney classic in theaters as part of AMC's Dream Big, Princess movie series, which returns four beloved Disney princess feature films to the big screen for audiences to enjoy. Shows are Sept. 13-19. G: 84 minutes. AMC 10
"The Peanut Butter Falcon": An adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain begins when 22-year-old Zak, a young man with Down syndrome (played by newcomer Zack Gottsagen), runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler by attending the wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck. Through circumstances beyond their control, Tyler (Shia LeBeouf), a small-time outlaw on the run, becomes Zak's unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Dakota Johnson), a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own, to join them on their journey. PG-13: 97 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (Sept. 13-15)
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Sept. 5 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa. (The drive-in now only showing movies on Fridays and Saturdays through November.)
"IT Chapter Two": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 169 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Ready or Not": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) R: 91 minutes. AMC 10
"Angel Has Fallen": (AP Review: 1 star out of 4.) R: 121 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (Sept. 20-22)
"Good Boys": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) .R: 90 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Overcomer": PG: 120 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Sept. 27-30)
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG: 104 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (Sept. 27-29), Gem Theatre (Sept. 20-23)
"The Art of Racing in the Rain": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4.) PG: 109 minutes. Gem Theatre (Sept. 13-16), Elks Theatre
"Hobbs & Shaw": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 136 minutes. AMC 10
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood": (AP Review: 3-1/2 stars out of 4) R: 161 minutes. Elks Theatre
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged": PG13: 89 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG13: 130 minutes. AMC 10
"Toy Story 4": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) G: 100 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Jurassic Park": September Throwback Thursday film series. PG13: 127 minutes. Sept. 12 only, Northern Hills Cinema