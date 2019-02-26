Now Playing

NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: The animated trilogy of a boy and his dragon wraps up with the residents of Island of Berk battling a dragon hunter. Jay Baruchel, F. Murray Abraham, America Ferrera and Jonah Hill lead the voice cast. PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Fighting With My Family”: A daughter in a working-class English family deals attempts to rise through the world of professional wrestling. Based on a true story. PG13: 108 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Alita: Battle Angel”: PG13: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Cold Pursuit”: R: 118 minutes. AMC 10
“Free Solo”: PG13: 100 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Happy Death Day 2 U”: PG13: 100 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Isn’t It Romantic”: PG13: 88 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Kid Who Would Be King”: PG: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Hot Springs Theatre (March 1-3)
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Prodigy”: R: 92 minutes. Rushmore 7
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema; Gem Theatre (starts March 1)
“What Men Want”: R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10