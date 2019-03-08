NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Captain Marvel": In the 1990s, a powerful outer-space soldier (Brie Larson) with faint memories of a life on Earth tries to piece together while an intergalactic war rages. Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn also star. PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Tater Tot and Patton”: A rebellious young woman comes to South Dakota to live on her uncle’s ranch and upends his life. The movie stars Jessica Rothe (“Happy Death Day” films, “La La Land”) and Bates Wilder, and is produced by Sean Covel (“Napoleon Dynamite”). Filmed in the Pierre area. R: 91 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
“The Kid”: A boy attempts to save his sister from an evil uncle in this Western set in the American Southwest, and comes across a hunt for Billy the Kid. Jake Schur, Leila George, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Dane DeHaan star. R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to March 7 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"A Madea Family Funeral": PG13: 109 minutes. AMC 10
“Alita: Battle Angel”: PG13: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7; Hot Springs Theatre (March 15-17)
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Cold Pursuit”: R: 118 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Northern Hills Cinema
“Fighting With My Family”: PG13: 108 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Field of Dreams”: Throwback Thursdays movie series. PG: 107 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema (6 p.m. March 14 only)
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Greta": R: 98 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Isn’t It Romantic”: PG13: 88 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10; Gem Theatre (starts March 15)
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Run the Race": PG: 101 minutes. Rushmore 7
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“What Men Want”: R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) Elks Theatre