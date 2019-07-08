Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
OPENING THIS WEEK
"Stuber": R: 94 minutes. When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal. AMC 10
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG13: 130 minutes. AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 9-11)
"Midsommar": Dani and Christian are a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart. But after a family tragedy keeps them together, a grieving Dani invites herself to join Christian and his friends on a trip to a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village. What begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) R: 147 minutes. AMC 10
"Yesterday": Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He's about to become a very big deal. Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Gem Theatre (Aug. 2)
"Annabelle Comes Home": Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their house, placing her ''safely'' behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her best friends. R: 106 minutes. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to June 28 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa.
"The Tomorrow Man": PG13: 94 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (July 19-21)
"Toy Story 4": G: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 9-11), Gem Theatre (July 12 and 19), Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 2-4)
"Men In Black International": PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 9-11), Hot Springs Theatre (July 26-28)
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Hot Springs Theatre (July 12-14), Gem Theatre (July 26)
"Dark Phoenix": PG13: 113 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Elks Theatre
"Child's Play": R: 90 minutes. Elks Theatre
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum": R: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Aladdin": PG: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4), AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 9-11)
"Smallfoot": PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (July 9)
"Megamind": PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (July 16)
"Despicable Me": PG: 95 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema Wednesday morning children's movie series (July 10)