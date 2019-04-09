NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Pet Sematary": A family deals with tragedy by enlisting the aid of a neighbor and a burial ground. Based on the Stephen King novel. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgown head up the cast. R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Shazam!": A teenager acquires the ability to turn into an adult-on-the-outside superhero. Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Djimon Hounsou and Mark Strong star. PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Mustang": A convict in Nevada begins to turn things around when he works with a wild horse. Matthias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton and Bruce Dern star. R: 96 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to April 4 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“Alita: Battle Angel”: PG13: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (April 12-14), Gem Theatre (Starting April 12)
"Dumbo": PG: 115 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Five Feet Apart": PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Isn’t It Romantic”: PG13: 88 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 4 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Unplanned": R: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Us": R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7