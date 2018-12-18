NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Mary Poppins Returns”: Emily Blunt picks up the role Julie Andrews made famous, as the legendary nanny comes back to aid the grown-up versions of the children she previously helped. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Dick Van Dyke and Meryl Streep also star. PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Starts Dec. 19 — AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mortal Engines”: In a post-apocalyptic future where moving cities prey upon smaller towns, two people who are opposites find themselves fighting together. Hugo Weaving leads the cast. PG13: 128 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: The Marvel superhero gets animated when Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) gains Spidey-like superpowers and joins forces with an older Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) and Spider-people from other dimensions to fight the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber). PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Mule”: Director Clint Eastwood stars as a struggling man who unknowingly becomes a cartel’s drug courier. Laurence Fishburne, Michael Pena, Bradley Cooper, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia co-star. R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Dec. 13 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Arthur Christmas”: PG: 100 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema — Showtimes are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 15 only; free admission, with donations for the Western Hills Humane Society accepted; Santa to appear from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: PG13: 134 minutes (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Creed II”: PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7; AMC 10
“Hunter Killer”: R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. AMC 10; Northern Hills Cinema — ends this week
“Once Upon a Deadpool”: PG13: 119 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7; Northern Hills Cinema — ends this week; Gem Theatre — Dec. 21-24
“Robin Hood”: PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10
“Smallfoot”: PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7; Northern Hills Cinema — ends this week
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”: PG: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Possession of Hannah Grace”: R: 86 minutes. AMC 10