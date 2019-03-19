NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Captive State": This sci-fi film explores the lives on both sides of a Chicago neighborhood about 10 years after it is occupied by aliens. John Goodman and Ashton Sanders star. PG13: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Five Feet Apart": Two youngsters in love are forbidden to touch. Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse lead the cast. PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Patterns of Evidence: Moses Controversy": An investigative filmmaker looks for proof that Moses wrote the Bible’s first books. NR: 140 minutes. AMC 10 (6:30 p.m. March 19 only)
"Wonder Park": A girl’s imagination comes to life in an amusement park in this animated film. Brianna Denski, Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick and Kenan Thompson lead the cast of voices. PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to March 14 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"A Madea Family Funeral": PG13: 109 minutes. AMC 10
“Alita: Battle Angel”: PG13: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Isn’t It Romantic”: PG13: 88 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre (Starts March 22)
“Tater Tot and Patton”: R: 91 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
“The Kid”: R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Kid Who Would Be King”: PG: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Gem Theatre (Starts March 22)
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10; Hot Springs Theatre (March 22-24)
“What Men Want”: R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Zathura”: Throwback Thursdays movie series. PG: 101 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema (6 p.m. March 21 only, free admission)