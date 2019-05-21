OPENING THIS WEEK
"Aladdin": A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. PG: 129 minutes. Opens May 24 at AMC 10
"Brightburn": What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved far more sinister? With "Brightburn," the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror. R: 91 minutes. Opens May 24 at AMC 10
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum": In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is on the run with the world’s most ruthless hit men and women awaiting his every move. R: 130 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"A Dog's Journey": The family film told from the dog's perspective serves as the much-anticipated follow-up to the soulful story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. PG: 109 minutes. Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Sun is Also a Star": College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet and fall for each other over one magical day amid the fervor and flurry of New York City. With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family's deportation as fiercely as she's fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together. A modern-day story about finding love against all odds, the story explores whether our lives are determined by fate or the random events of the universe. PG13: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to May 16 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu": PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Hustle": PG13: 94 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Poms": PG13: 91 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Long Shot": R: 125 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"The Intruder": PG13: 102 minutes. Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Uglydolls": PG: 87 minutes. AMC 10
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Breakthrough": PG: 116 minutes. AMC 10
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"After": PG13: 106 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Missing Link": PG: 95 minutes. Elks Theatre
"The Mustang": R: 96 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (May 25-26)