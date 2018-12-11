NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Boy Erased”: Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Lucas Hedges star in this drama about a 19-year-old who has to choose between going through a gay-conversion therapy program or being shunned by his family. R: 114 minutes. AMC 10
“Once Upon a Deadpool”: A re-edited, family-friendlier version of the R-rated superhero comedy from last summer. PG13: 119 minutes. Rushmore 7 – Opens Dec. 12
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Dec. 6 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Hot Springs Theatre’s Facebook page.
Hot Springs Theatre: “Instant Family,” Dec. 14, 15, 16
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: PG13: 134 minutes (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Creed II”: PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Overlord”: R: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Robin Hood”: PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10
“Smallfoot”: PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”: PG: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Polar Express”: G: 100 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema — Showtimes are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 15 only; free admission, with donations for Meals on Wheels accepted; Santa to appear from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The Possession of Hannah Grace”: R: 86 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Venom”: PG13: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Widows”: R: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10