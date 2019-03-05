NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Greta": A sweet, naïve young woman trying to make it on her own in New York City, Frances (Chloë Grace Moretz) doesn’t think twice about returning the handbag she finds on the subway to its rightful owner. That owner is Greta (Isabelle Huppert), an eccentric French piano teacher with a love for classical music and an aching loneliness. Having recently lost her mother, Frances quickly grows closer to widowed Greta. The two become fast friends — but Greta’s maternal charms begin to dissolve and grow increasingly disturbing as Frances discovers that nothing in Greta’s life is what it seems. R: 98 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"A Madea Family Funeral": A joyous family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets. PG13: 109 minutes. AMC 10
"Captain Marvel": Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. PG13: 124 minutes. (Scheduled to open March 8 at AMC 10, Rushmore 7)
CONTINUING
“Alita: Battle Angel”: PG13: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"A Star is Born": R: 147 minutes. (AP Review: 3.5 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Bohemian Rhapsody": PG13: 135 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Cold Pursuit”: R: 118 minutes. (AP Review: 1.5 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Fighting With My Family”: PG13: 108 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Free Solo”: PG13: 100 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Isn’t It Romantic”: PG13: 88 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Run the Race": PG: 101 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Stan & Ollie": PG: 98 minutes. Hot Springs (March 8-10)
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (starts March 8)
“The Prodigy”: R: 92 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“What Men Want”: R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10
"Bridesmaids": Throwback Thursdays movie series. R: 125 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"Lilies of the Field": Nostalgia movie series. Unrated: 94 minutes. Elks Theatre