NEW IN THEATERS
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is out to stop escaped dark wizard Gellert Grindenwald (Johnny Depp) from leading wizards to rule nonmagical beings in this adventure in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Instant Family”: A couple (Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) trying to start a family take in three siblings in foster care in this comedy that also stars Octavia Spencer. PG13: 119 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Widows”: In this thriller from the director of “12 Years a Slave,” who co-wrote the film with the screenwriter and author of “Gone Girl,” four women whose dead husbands leave behind a debt from their criminal activities join forces. Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson, Daniel Kaluuya, Robert Duvall and Colin Farrell lead the cast. R: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
SCHEDULED TO OPEN NOV. 21
“Creed II”: Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) prepares for a fight against the son of the boxer who killed Creed’s father in the ring. Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Rocky Balboa in this film. PG13: 132 minutes. AMC 10
“Ralph Breaks The Internet”: This sequel to the animated hit has video-game stars Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) going through the internet to save Vanellope’s game. PG: 112 minutes. AMC 10
“Robin Hood”: Taron Egerton takes his turn at portraying the famed English rebel archer. Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson co-star. PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Nov. 15 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Hot Springs Theatre’s Facebook page.
Hot Springs Theatre: “The Grinch,” Nov. 23, 24, 25; “Indivisible,” Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2
"A Simple Favor": R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”: PG: 90 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Halloween”: R: 105 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Indivisible”: PG13: 119 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Night School”: (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG13: 111 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Overlord”: R: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Smallfoot”: PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web”: R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”: PG: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Venom”: PG13: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10