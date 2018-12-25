NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Aquaman”: Based on the seafaring DC Comics superhero, Jason Momoa is the title character trying to stop a war between the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and the human race. Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe also star. PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Bumblebee”: A teenager (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers an alien disguised as a car in this 1980s-set prequel to the “Transformers” film series. John Cena also stars. PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Holmes and Watson”: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play the famed fictional investigative team as they try to save the queen of England. PG13: 91 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Mary, Queen of Scots”: Saoirse Ronan is Mary Stewart and Margot Robbie is Elizabeth I as they attempt to rule in Europe in the 16th century. R: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Second Act”: A worker at a big-box store (Jennifer Lopez) sets out to succeed, against all odds, on Madison Avenue. PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10
“Vice”: Christian Bale portrays Vice President Dick Cheney in this biopic that also features Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell and Steve Carell. R: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Welcome to Marwen”: Based on a true story, a man (Steve Carell) whose memories were destroyed after an attack creates a miniature village that helps with his healing. PG13: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Dec. 20 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Hunter Killer”: R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. Elks Theatre
“It’s a Wonderful Life”: PG: 130 minutes. Elks Theatre — 1, 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mortal Engines”: PG13: 128 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Gem Theatre — Dec. 28-31, Hot Springs Theatre — Dec. 28-30
“Smallfoot”: PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”: PG: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre