Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
OPENING THIS WEEK
"The Lion King": Disney's upcoming film journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, and utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Gem Theatre (Aug 9 & 16)
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Crawl": When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father (Barry Pepper). Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. As time runs out to escape the strengthening storm, Haley and her father discover that the rising water level is the least of their fears. R: 87 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Stuber": When a mild-mannered Uber driver named Stu (Kumail Nanjiani) picks up a passenger (Dave Bautista) who turns out to be a cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer, he’s thrust into a harrowing ordeal. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) R: 94 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Spider-Man (Tom Holland) must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG13: 130 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 12-18, west screen)
"Midsommar": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) R: 147 minutes. AMC 10
"Yesterday": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Aug. 2)
"Annabelle Comes Home": R: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"The Tomorrow Man": PG13: 94 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (July 19-21)
"Toy Story 4": G: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 12-18, east screen), Gem Theatre (July 12 & 19), Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 2-4)
"Men In Black International": PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 12-18, west screen), Hot Springs Theatre (July 26-28)
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre, Gem Theatre (July 26)
"Godzilla: King of the Monsters": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4), Elks Theatre
"Dark Phoenix": PG13: 113 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Child's Play": R: 90 minutes. AMC 10, Elks Theatre
"Aladdin": PG: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4), AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 12-18)
"Megamind": PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (July 16)
"The Lego Movie": PG: 101 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (July 21-23)
"Shrek": PG: 84 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema Wednesday morning children's movie series (July 17)
"Teen Titans Go! To the Movies": PG: 88 minutes. AMC 10 summer movie camp (July 17)