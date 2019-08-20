Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
OPENING THIS WEEK
"Ready or Not": A young bride (Samara Weaving) joins her new husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. R: 91 minutes. AMC 10
"Angel Has Fallen": When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI to find the real threat to the president. R: 121 minutes. AMC 10
"Good Boys": After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay of "Room") is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO's "Boardwalk Empire") and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox's "The Last Man On Earth") decide to use Max's dad's drone — which Max is forbidden to touch — to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions. R: 90 minutes. AMC 10
"Overcomer": Life changes overnight for Coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who's pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coach helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year. PG: 120 minutes. AMC 10
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Blinded by the Light": Set to the music and lyrics of Bruce Springsteen’s timeless songs, “Blinded by the Light” tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice. PG13: 118 minutes. AMC 10
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged": Four teenage girls (Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nelisse and Brianne Tju) are exploring a submerged Mayan City. Once inside, their rush of excitement turns into a jolt of terror as they discover the sunken ruins are a hunting ground for deadly great white sharks. With their air supply steadily dwindling, the friends must navigate the underwater labyrinth in search of a way out of their watery hell. PG13: 89 minutes. AMC 10
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark": PG13: 108 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Art of Racing in the Rain": PG: 109 minutes. AMC 10, Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold": PG: 100 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Kitchen": R: 103 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Aug. 15 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa. (The drive-in is now only showing movies on Fridays and Saturdays through November; new movies are typically announced on Tuesdays.)
"Hobbs & Shaw": PG13: 136 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Aug. 23-26, Aug. 30-Sept. 2), Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 23-25)
"Yesterday": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) PG13: 113 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Toy Story 4": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) G: 100 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Aladdin": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 129 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Crawl": R: 87 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Annabelle Comes Home": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) R: 106 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Marmaduke": PG: 88 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (Aug. 18-20)
"The Lorax": PG: 86 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (Aug. 25-27)