NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Serenity”: A boat captain (Matthew McConaughey) gets a request from his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) to kill her new husband (Jason Clarke). R: 106 minutes. Rushmore 7
“The Kid Who Would Be King”: An updated telling of the King Arthur legend, an average kid finds a sword in a construction site and begins a fantastic adventure. PG: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Favourite”: In 18th century England ruled by an erratic Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), a new and ambitious servant (Emma Stone) charms the queen’s friend and assistant (Rachel Weisz). Nominated for 10 Oscars, including best picture. R: 120 minutes. AMC 10
“Free Solo”: A climber faces his biggest dream — climbing El Capitan without a rope — in this Oscar-nominated documentary. PG13: 100 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema (Feb. 1 only)
“The Dawn Wall”: In this documentary, a rock climber who has gone through personal and physical difficulties attempts to free-climb a 3,000-foot rock face. PG13: 100 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema (Feb. 2 only)
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Jan. 24 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Creed II”: PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly”: NR: 100 minutes. AMC 10
“Escape Room”: PG13: 109 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Holmes and Watson”: PG13: 91 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Mortal Engines”: PG13: 128 minutes. Elks Theatre
“On the Basis of Sex”: PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Second Act”: PG13: 103 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7; Gem Theatre (Feb. 1-4)
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Vice”: R: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema