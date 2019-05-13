OPENING THIS WEEK
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum": In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is on the run with the world’s most ruthless hit men and women awaiting his every move. R: 130 minutes. AMC 10
"A Dog's Journey": The family film told from the dog's perspective serves as the much-anticipated follow-up to the soulful story of one devoted dog who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. PG: 109 minutes. Rushmore 7
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"The Mustang": Roman (Matthias Schoenaerts), a convict in a prison in rural Nevada, participates in a rehabilitation program in which he trains wild mustangs. He struggles to connect with the horses and his fellow inmates alike. But in time, working alongside young convict Henry (Jason Mitchell) and an old trainer Myles (Bruce Dern), Roman soothes an especially feisty horse and confronts his own violent past. R: 96 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu": When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, it prompts his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu (Reynolds): an adorable, hilariously wise-cracking super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding they are uniquely equipped to work together, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Hustle": Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low-rent and the other high-class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. PG13: 94 minutes. AMC 10
"Poms": Martha (played by Diane Keaton) moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Charli Tahan, Alisha Boe and Bruce McGill also star. PG13: 91 minutes. Rushmore 7
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to May 9 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
"Long Shot": R: 125 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Intruder": PG13: 102 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Uglydolls": PG: 87 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Breakthrough": PG: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Dumbo": PG: 115 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
“The Curse of La Llorona": R: 93 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Pet Sematary": R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Us": R: 116 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Unplanned": R: 106 minutes. Gem Theatre (May 17)