OPENING THIS WEEK
“Avengers: Endgame": Superheroes from Earth and beyond try to pick up the pieces after the devastating effects of “Avengers: Infinity War” and join forces to battle Thanos. PG13: 182 minutes. Starts April 25 at AMC 10, Rushmore 7 and Northern Hills Cinema
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Breakthrough": Based on a true story, a mother’s faith inspires others as her son tries to recover from falling into an icy lake. PG: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Penguins": Steve the penguin joins in an attempt to build a nest and start a family amid dangers in Antarctica in this documentary. G: 76 minutes. AMC 10
“The Best of Enemies": Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell star in this movie that is based on the true story of a civil rights activist who forms a friendship with a Ku Klux Klan leader. PG13: 133 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Curse of La Llorona": A ghost trying to replace her children haunts 1970s Los Angeles. R: 93 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
“After": PG13: 106 minutes. AMC 10
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7; Gem Theatre (Starts April 26)
"Captive State": PG13: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Dumbo": PG: 115 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Five Feet Apart": PG13: 116 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Hellboy": R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Little": PG13: 108 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Missing Link": PG: 95 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Pet Sematary": R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema; Hot Springs Theatre (April 26-28)
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 4 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Unplanned": R: 110 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema; Elks Theatre (Starts April 26)
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre