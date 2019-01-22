NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly”: The latest chapter in the renowned anime franchise has Goku going up against his greatest opponent. NR: 100 minutes. AMC 10
“Glass”: In this sequel to both “Unbreakable” and “Split,” the indestructible David Dunn (Bruce Willis) battles a man with multiple personalities (James McAvoy), while the villainous Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) works against both of them. PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Elks Theatre
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Creed II”: PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
“Escape Room”: PG13: 109 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Hot Springs Theatre (Jan. 25-27)
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7; Gem Theatre (Jan. 25-28)
“Mortal Engines”: PG13: 128 minutes. Elks Theatre
“On the Basis of Sex”: PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Replicas”: PG13: 107 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Second Act”: PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Vice”: R: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema