NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“The Possession of Hannah Grace”: Months after an exorcism causes a young woman’s death, a lone morgue worker begins having visions and suspects a demonic force is at work. R: 86 minutes. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Nov. 29 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Hot Springs Theatre’s Facebook page.
Hot Springs Theatre: “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald,” Dec. 7, 8, 9; “Green Book,” Dec. 14, 15, 16
“A Christmas Story”: PG: 94 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema — Showtimes are 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 8 only; free admission, with donations of baby items or cash for Bella Pregnancy Center accepted; Santa to appear from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Creed II”: PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4). AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”: PG: 90 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Overlord”: R: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Ralph Breaks The Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Robin Hood”: PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Smallfoot”: PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre
“The Front Runner”: R: 113 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”: PG: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Venom”: PG13: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Widows”: R: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10