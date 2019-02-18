NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Alita: Battle Angel”: A cyborg is taken in by a doctor who tries to hide her mysterious past in this partially animated film. PG13: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Happy Death Day 2U”: Tree (Jessica Rothe) returns to face new dangers in a parallel universe where she has to repeatedly die to save her friends. PG13: 100 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Isn’t It Romantic”: A cynical architect (Rebel Wilson) finds out she is living in a romantic comedy. Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra also star. PG13: 88 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Science Fair”: This documentary focuses on several high school students from around the world competing at the international science fair. Winner of “Festival Favorite” awards at the Sundance and SXSW film festivals, according to imdb.com. PG: 90 minutes. Elks Theatre (7:15 p.m. Feb. 20, free showing for Engineer’s Week)
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Feb. 14 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Cold Pursuit”: R: 118 minutes. AMC 10
“Escape Room”: PG13: 109 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Free Solo”: PG13: 100 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
“Miss Bala”: PG13: 105 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“On the Basis of Sex”: PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Hot Springs Theatre (Feb. 22-24), Gem Theatre (Feb. 22-25)
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Elks Theatre
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
“The Prodigy”: R: 92 minutes. Rushmore 7
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 4 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“What Men Want”: R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10