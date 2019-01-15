NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“A Dog’s Way Home”: A lost dog attempts a long trek to find its human. PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Green Book”: A white New York man (Viggo Mortensen) is hired to drive a black pianist (Mahershala Ali) through the Deep South of the 1960s. PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Hot Springs Theatre (Jan. 18-20)
“If Beale Street Could Talk”: Based on a novel by James Baldwin, a black couple in 1970s Harlem faces challenges when false rape accusations arise. KiKi Layne, Stephan James and Regina King star. R: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“On the Basis of Sex”: Felicity Jones stars as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during her rise through the legal world in this biopic. PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Replicas”: A biologist (Keanu Reeves) tries to use technology to bring back the family he lost in a car crash. PG13: 107 minutes. Rushmore 7
“The Upside”: An ex-con (Kevin Hart) falls into a job as a caretaker for a wealthy paraplegic (Bryan Cranston). PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Jan. 10 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Elks Theatre
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7; Gem Theatre (Jan. 18-21)
“Escape Room”: PG13: 109 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: PG13: 134 minutes (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Holmes and Watson”: PG13: 91 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mary, Queen of Scots”: R: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Second Act”: PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Vice”: R: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7