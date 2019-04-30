OPENING THIS WEEK
"Uglydolls": Unconventionality rules in STXfilms’ new animated musical adventure starring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull. The film is inspired by the unique and beloved global plush toy phenomenon launched in 2001. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. Here, the free-spirited Moxy and her UglyDoll friends live every day in a whirlwind of bliss, letting their freak flags fly in a celebration of life and its endless possibilities. The endearingly unique residents of Uglyville occasionally look to the sky above the town, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community. PG: 87 minutes. Scheduled to start May 3 at Rushmore 7
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Avengers: Endgame": Superheroes from Earth and beyond try to pick up the pieces after the devastating effects of “Avengers: Infinity War” and join forces to battle Thanos. PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
“Breakthrough": PG: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Missing Link": PG: 95 minutes. AMC 10
“Penguins": G: 76 minutes. AMC 10
"Pet Sematary": R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Best of Enemies": PG13: 133 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Northern Hills Cinema
“The Curse of La Llorona": R: 93 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Unplanned": R: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Hellboy": R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Dumbo": PG: 115 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Five Feet Apart": PG13: 116 minutes. Gem Theatre in Philip (May 3)