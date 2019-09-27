Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Joker": Director Todd Phillips' story centers on Arthur Fleck, indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, as a man struggling to find his way in Gotham's fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night — but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that starts a chain reaction in this gritty character study. R: 122 minutes. AMC 10 in Rapid City
"Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary": A special theatrical showing of select "Friends" episodes in honor of the show's 25th anniversary. With different episodes each night, audiences can arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime to enjoy special behind-the-scenes content. Oct. 2 only. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Sept. 27 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or Gem Theatre in Philip.
"Abominable": When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and her friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on a quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio will have to stay one step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson), to help Everest get home. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish, Gem Theatre (Oct. 25-28)
"Brittany Runs a Marathon": Hilarious, outgoing and always up for a good time, Brittany Forgler is everybody's best friend — except maybe her own. At 27, her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships are catching up with her. But then a new doctor tells her to get healthy. Too broke for a gym and too proud to ask for help, Brit is at a loss, until a neighbor pushes her to lace up her sneakers and run one block. Soon she sets an almost unthinkable goal: run in the New York City Marathon. The irresistible cast, led by Jillian Bell, lends heart and soul to this inspirational story of a party girl who finds real friends — and dignity — by taking control of her future, one city block at a time. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) R: 103 minutes. AMC 10
"The Princess and the Frog": Part of AMC's Dream Big, Princess series. G: 97 minutes. AMC 10 until Oct. 3
"Blinded by the Light": Gem Theatre (Oct. 4-7)
"Rambo: Last Blood": AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Ad Astra": PG13: 123 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (Oct. 4-6), Gem Theatre (Oct. 18-21)
"Downton Abbey": PG: 121 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (Nov. 1-3)
"Hustlers": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 109 minutes. AMC 10
"The Peanut Butter Falcon": PG-13: 97 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Oct. 11-14)
"IT Chapter Two": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 169 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Angel Has Fallen": (AP Review: 1 star out of 4.) R: 121 minutes. Elks Theatre in Rapid City
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG: 104 minutes. Elks Theatre in Rapid City
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Elks Theatre
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold": PG: 102 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Good Boys": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) R: 90 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Hobbs & Shaw": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 136 minutes. Elks Theatre (starts Oct. 4)
"The Karate Kid": September Throwback Thursday film series. PG: 126 minutes. Oct. 3 only, Northern Hills Cinema