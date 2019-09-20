Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Abominable": When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and her friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on a quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio will have to stay one step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson), to help Everest get home. Starts Sept. 27. AMC 10 in Rapid City
"The Princess and the Frog": Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose) is a waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner. She is set on a journey to turn a frog prince (voiced by Bruno Campos) back into a human being, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him. Part of AMC's Dream Big, Princess series. G: 97 minutes. Sept. 27-Oct. 3. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Sept. 19 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa. (The drive-in now only showing movies on Fridays and Saturdays through November.)
"Rambo: Last Blood": AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish
"Ad Astra": PG13: 123 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Downton Abbey": This fall, the worldwide phenomenon becomes a grand motion picture event. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (Nov. 1-3)
"Tangled": AMC's Dream Big, Princess movie series. PG: 100 minutes. Sept. 20-26, AMC 10
"The Goldfinch": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 149 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"Hustlers": R: 109 minutes. AMC 10
"The Peanut Butter Falcon": PG-13: 97 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"IT Chapter Two": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 169 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Angel Has Fallen": (AP Review: 1 star out of 4.) R: 121 minutes. AMC 10
"Overcomer": PG: 120 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Sept. 27-30)
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG: 104 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (Sept. 27-29), Elks Theatre in Rapid City
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Elks Theatre
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG13: 130 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold": PG: 102 minutes. Elks Theatre
"The Neverending Story": September Throwback Thursday film series. PG: 102 minutes. Sept. 26 only, Northern Hills Cinema