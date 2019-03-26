NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Apollo 11": This documentary focuses on the moon landing and includes never-before-seen footage. G: 93 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Us": A family goes on vacation only to run into attackers who resemble them in director/writer Jordan Peele’s follow-up to “Get Out.” Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke lead the cast. R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: xx stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to March 21 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"A Madea Family Funeral": PG13: 109 minutes. AMC 10
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Captive State": PG13: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Fighting With My Family”: PG13: 108 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Northern Hills Cinema
"Five Feet Apart": PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (March 29-31), Gem Theatre (starts March 29)
“Isn’t It Romantic”: PG13: 88 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Elks Theatre
“The Kid”: R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) Elks Theatre (starts March 29)
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Wizard of Oz”: Throwback Thursdays movie series. PG: 101 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema (6 p.m. March 28 only, free admission)