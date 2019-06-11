OPENING THIS WEEK
"Men In Black International": Defending the Earth against alien threats is a never-ending job. “Men in Black: International” takes place in the same universe as the previous trilogy, with Emma Thompson reprising her role as Agent O. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens among us. The plot centers on a mole in the Men in Black organization and shape-shifting aliens called The Hive. PG13: 115 minutes. AMC 10
"Shaft": When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cyber security expert joins forces with his father -- the legendary cop John Shaft -- to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth. R: 111 minutes. AMC 10
"RiffTrax Live: Star Raiders": The stars of Mystery Science Theater 3000 are back to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Riff Trax Live. It’s the year 2762. The galaxy is plagued with warring factions using hokey special effects to destroy each other. Out of this chaos a hero rises: the dashing, exquisitely bearded Captain Saber Raine (Casper Van Dien). Saber and his elite squad of commandos embark on a dangerous quest to save the Prince and Princess of an unnamed planet from the clutches of the Evil Overlord Sinjin. NR: 125 minutes. Rushmore 7
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 11-13)
"Dark Phoenix": This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. PG13: 113 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema; Dark Phoenix Opening Night IMAX Fan Event starts June 14, Rushmore 7
"Bharat": At the cusp of India's birth as an independent nation, a family makes an arduous journey to freedom. A young boy, Bharat, makes a promise to his father that he will keep his family together no matter what. NR: 150 minutes. Rushmore 7
CONTINUING
"Godzilla: King of the Monsters": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 11-13)
"Ma": R: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Rocketman": See an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John as breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Poms": PG13: 91 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre, Hot Springs Theatre (June 14-16)
"Aladdin": PG: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 11-13)
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Long Shot": R: 125 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Uglydolls": PG: 87 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
"The Intruder": PG13: 102 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
"Booksmart": R: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 3-1/2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Brightburn": R: 91 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum": R: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu": PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"The Hustle": PG13: 94 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"A Dog's Journey": PG: 109 minutes. Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 11-13), Gem Theatre (June 14)
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
"Dumbo": PG: 115 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Wonder Park": PG, 115 minutes. Rushmore 7 summer movie camp (June 11)
"Turbo": PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (June 11)