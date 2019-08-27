Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"The Farewell": Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch -- the only person that doesn't know she only has a few weeks to live. PG: 98 minutes. AMC 10
"Ready or Not": A young bride (Samara Weaving) joins her new husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. R: 91 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema (Aug. 28-29)
"Angel Has Fallen": When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI to find the real threat to the president. R: 121 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema (Aug. 28-29)
"Good Boys": After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Jacob Tremblay of "Room") is panicking because he doesn't know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO's "Boardwalk Empire") and Lucas (Keith L. Williams, Fox's "The Last Man On Earth") decide to use Max's dad's drone — which Max is forbidden to touch — to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max's dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions. R: 90 minutes. AMC 10
"Overcomer": Life changes overnight for Coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team and state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news. When the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, John questions how he and his family will face an uncertain future. After reluctantly agreeing to coach cross-country, John and his wife, Amy, meet an aspiring athlete who's pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new-found friend, John becomes the least likely coach helping the least likely runner attempt the impossible in the biggest race of the year. PG: 120 minutes. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Aug. 23 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa. (The drive-in is now only showing movies on Fridays and Saturdays through November; new movies are typically announced on Tuesdays.)
"Blinded by the Light": PG13: 118 minutes. AMC 10
"47 Meters Down: Uncaged": PG13: 89 minutes. AMC 10
You have free articles remaining.
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema (Aug. 27-28)
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark": PG13: 108 minutes. AMC 10
"The Art of Racing in the Rain": PG: 109 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema (Aug. 27-29), Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)
"Hobbs & Shaw": PG13: 136 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema (Aug. 27-28)
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema (Aug. 27-28), Gem Theatre (Aug. 30-Sept. 2)
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood": (AP Review: 3-1/3 stars out of 4) R: 161 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": PG13: 130 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Yesterday": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) PG13: 113 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Toy Story 4": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) G: 100 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Aladdin": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 129 minutes. Elks Theatre
"The Lorax": PG: 86 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (Aug. 27)